weather

Heavy snowfall in the Sierra prompts avalanche warnings at Lake Tahoe area ski resorts

EMBED <>More Videos

Heavy Sierra snowfall raises avalanche alerts

By Silvio Carrillo
Updated 2 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- As another atmospheric river targets the West Coast drenching the Bay Area, the Sierra sets record-level snowfall accumulation.

This is a cause for celebration for skiers but this particular storm isn't bringing with it the low temperatures of previous storms that made for good - and most importantly - safe ski conditions.



TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area

The Sierra Avalanche Center, a non-profit avalanche monitoring website which monitors avalanches in the Sierra, tweeted an avalanche warning level of 4 on a scale from 1-5 early Tuesday morning.



The cause for concern is the wet snow that will fall typically associated with temperatures in the mid to low 30s.

Ski resorts are on alert.

On Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows' website a red warning banner displays at the top.

"Wet heavy snowfall increases the avalanche danger that's out there," says Alex Spychalsky, PR Coordinator for the popular resort.

The resort also posted tweets signaling concern.





To make sure skiers are safe, patrols are out every morning who have, "decades of experience...and travel in dangerous terrain but they do that in a way that is the safest way possible," she added.

Stephanie Myers, Communications Manager at Heavenly Mountain said crews there are continuously on watch. "We actively evaluate mountain conditions throughout the day, every day that we operate, and perform proactive avalanche mitigation work as necessary."

RELATED: Snowstorm strands Amtrak passengers

But, whether you chose to ski or not over the next few days the snow is ultimately a good thing ABC 7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma, reminds us.

"The heavy snow pack not only benefits winter weather lovers now, it's important for our water supply later on in the summer."

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travellake tahoesnow stormsnowavalancheweather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Man on skis pulled by horse and buggy
Plane caught on camera tipping side-to-side after encountering strong winds
TOP STORIES
TESTIMONY: Cohen speaks before House committee
Updated an hour ago
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Woman facing deportation after alleged 'MAGA' hat assault
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Central Fresno; investigation underway
Trump, Kim meet for second nuclear summit
Data: Allegations of migrant child sex abuse reported
Surveillance video captures suspects involved in Ulta Beauty theft
Show More
Police: Gunman broke into home, killed pizza deliveryman
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
Girl Scout hero arrested on drug charges
Police discover honey oil lab at Clovis home
Detectives identify homicide victim found on side of road
More TOP STORIES News