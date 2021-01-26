I-5 at Grapevine remains closed due to heavy snow, Central CA residents prep for looming Atmospheric River

NB & SB I-5 remains closed between Castaic & community of Grapevine until further notice. Updates will be posted here. Caltrans Quickmap photos at Frazier Mountain Park Rd. (left) & Grapevine (right) just after 6 a.m. Check https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 for road conditions. pic.twitter.com/7i01TU8THv — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 26, 2021

A weather system already brought several inches to a foot of snow in Shaver Lake, but that's only the beginning of what promises to be a very wet and snowy week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Both directions of Interstate 5 over the Grapevine remained closed due to heavy snow on Tuesday morning as one storm exits and a major new system headed toward California.Caltrans officials also shut down State Route 58 through Tehachapi Pass from Towerline Road to Exit 165."Caltrans crews have been working overnight to clear big rigs, vehicles, and snow from the road," the agency said.Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before traveling. For more information, call 1-800-427-ROAD.Northern California was preparing for the arrival of a cold front and an associated atmospheric river with the potential for heavy downpours that could unleash destructive debris flows from the burn scars left by last year's massive wildfires.The National Weather Service office for the San Francisco Bay Area said rain would begin in the afternoon and intensify in the evening and overnight, spreading south toward Santa Cruz, Monterey and Big Sur.Meanwhile, in central California, residents continued to brace for rainfall and snow expected to move in overnight into Wednesday morning.The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Winter Storm Warning starting at 10:00 pm on Tuesday for the Sierra Nevada and foothills.Fresno County officials were also concerned the upcoming snow and rain could result in flooding, mudslides and rockslides in areas impacted by the Creek Fire.