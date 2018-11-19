A man is suing British Airways after he says he was forced to "squeeze" next to an obese passenger.Stephen Prosser, 51, says he suffered a pelvic injury and back spasms after a 12-hour flight from Bangkok to London in 2016. Prosser said he was unable to work for months and has required medical attention ever since.British Airways says Prosser did not seem to be in any discomfort and was even asleep at times during the flight.