Prices dropping for round-trip flights to Hawaii this winter, spring

SAN FRANCISCO -- Competing airlines are listing round-trip tickets to Hawaii for incredibly low prices for the start of 2020.

Non-stop round-trip tickets to Hawaii were listed for as low as $278 Friday by Southwest Airlines on Kayak.com, but only out of Oakland and San Jose Airport. The lowest prices for Alaska Air and Hawaiian were also very similar.

Flights out of San Francisco International Airport were a little more expensive. The average round-trip flight in spring and winter costs around $350.

A few more tips to get a better deal include flying out between Monday and Thursday, and choosing a less popular airport in Hawaii.

Prices begin to creep back up above the $500 mark around mid-May.
