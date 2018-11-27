Tips to have merrier holiday travel

You could be traveling to Grandma's house or on a grand getaway with that special someone.But no matter where you are headed for the holidays, "Twist Travel Magazine" editor Keryn Means says the first thing you'll need is a positive, up-beat outlook."A smile will always get you farther than a cranky attitude," said Means.Maybe you are not the one traveling. If it's your mom or dad or any other loved one that doesn't fly often and they have medical issues, they may need a helpful reminder or two."Those who have diabetes or traveling with syringes need to make sure that they're bringing a doctor's note. If you have allergies, you need to also make sure that you're wearing your medical bracelet and also be carrying your Epipen in case of emergencies," Means said.If you are traveling and especially if you're alone share your itinerary with a friend or neighbor at home.Another important suggestion:"Make copies of your passport and your credit card and any other important documents," Means said.Otherwise, try to keep your personal information private and secure."One way to stay safe during the holiday season is to use luggage tag covers or to put your office address on your luggage tag instead of your home address," Means said.And if you don't have an office, think about using your email address instead.Keryn also says its critical around this time of year to check-in for your flight as soon as the airline allows."Checking in early can really make a difference whether you're going to get on that flight or not. As more airlines are overbooking flights, making sure that your seat is secure is pretty much essential at this point," Means said.Plus, getting to the airport isn't as painful as it used to be."It's not so bad being at the airport anymore because they're basically like big malls. Just do a little bit of shopping and go grab a great meal," she said.