Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travis Brown says he's feeling better and doctors say he should be getting over the hump any day now.But it's been a scary situation for the Brown family.Over the weekend, we learned the former Bulldog linebacker tested positive for COVID-19 after his mother Mindy revealed the news in a Facebook post."On March 14th, Travis' condition was so scary that he was taken by ambulance to Clovis Community Hospital."Monday, Travis updated his followers and thanked everyone for their support, saying in part:The former four-star recruit and current assistant with Canada's BC Lions posted:This is optimistic news for a man Red Wavers will remember as an intimidating presence on the football field.His mother posted:Fresno State Football responded to Travis' situation with a tweet, saying:Brown echoed that sentiment by urging everyone to stay safe and continue to stay inside to flatten the curve.