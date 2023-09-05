Fresno man accused of killing toddler takes the stand in trial

Closing arguments are set for Wednesday morning, and then Aaron Moton's fate will be in the jury's hands.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There were tense moments in a Fresno courtroom Tuesday as an accused killer took the stand with his legs shackled to defend himself, the only witness in his own murder trial.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Aaron Moton killed his girlfriend's son, Xander Villalobos, in October 2021.

Questioned by his attorney, Scott Kinney, Moton told the jury how he found baby Xander on the couch of the couple's Fresno apartment.

"He was like limp," Moton said. "He was out of it. Eyes were closed."

Moton denies killing his girlfriend's son but told jurors Tuesday that he shook the little boy after pumping on his chest and performing rescue breaths.

"Then, I shook him," he said. Now, show the jury - how did you shake Xander?" Kinney asked Moton. "Like that," Moton said, demonstrating with his hands for the jury how he says he shook Xander.

It is a version of events Moton did not tell his girlfriend or anybody else until police interviewed him the day after Xander died. Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Cobb zeroed in on that during her cross-examination.

"You had not told anybody about the shaking?" Cobb asked. "Correct," Moton answered.

"Because you thought you might have killed him?" Cobb asked. "Correct," Moton said.

That testimony drew gasps from some in the courtroom's gallery.

As for the defense, Kinney took another approach to fight for his client's freedom. The defense attorney asked Judge Jonathan Conklin to dismiss the case due to a lack of evidence. The judge refused.

Closing arguments are set for Wednesday morning, and then Aaron Moton's fate will be in the jury's hands.

Twelve jurors and five alternates have been hearing the evidence and will decide if Moton is responsible for the death of baby Xander as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

