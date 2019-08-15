collision

Truck collision leaves fish and fruit littered along State Route 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic collision in Merced left roads littered with fish and fruit, and also temporarily shut down lanes on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a big rig carrying peaches veered off to the side of the road, hitting box truck full of fish parked on the side of the highway shoulder.

Crews spent several hours clearing the highway before lanes were reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedmercedcollision
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLISION
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Teen girl hit and killed in northeast Fresno
Tulare Co. deputy injured after man drives through stop sign
Driver's stunt ends in crazy crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after taco eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies game
Clovis Walmart evacuated following reports of bomb threat
6 Philly officers shot; gunman surrenders after hourslong standoff
More than 50 inmates injured in riot at Central California prison
Proposal to raise PG&E rates not well-received by customers at public hearing
Fresno children's law attorney charged with sex crimes with child
Man wanted for threatening woman with gun while on date, Fresno police say
Show More
School administrators keep close eye on triple-digit heat
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Clovis identified
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
Deputies: Fire at Fresno County market started during burglary
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against LA middle school
More TOP STORIES News