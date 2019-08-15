Truck collision leaves fish and fruit littered along State Route 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic collision in Merced left roads littered with fish and fruit, and also temporarily shut down lanes on Highway 99 near Winton Parkway Wednesday afternoon.Officials say a big rig carrying peaches veered off to the side of the road, hitting box truck full of fish parked on the side of the highway shoulder.Crews spent several hours clearing the highway before lanes were reopened.