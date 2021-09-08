fatal crash

Truck driver killed after big rig overturns in Atwater; 1 lane of Hwy 99 closed

Investigators believe the truck driver's speed led to the deadly crash.
EMBED <>More Videos

Truck driver killed after big rig overturns in Atwater; 1 lane of Hwy 99 closed

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A truck driver was killed in a crash along State Route 99 in Atwater on Wednesday morning.

It happened before 1:30 am near Atwater Boulevard.

California Highway Patrol officers said the truck was southbound on the highway in a road construction area. Investigators believe the truck driver's speed led to the deadly crash.

"The big rig swerved at the last minute to go into the number two tunnel. It struck the sand barrels that were in front of the temporary K-rails at the point of the offramp, which caused the big rig to overturn on its side and come to rest behind us," said CHP Sgt. Shane McConnell.

Officers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He ended up pinned underneath the truck's cab as it flipped onto its ride side.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The big rig usually hauled wine, but the tanker was empty.

One lane of Highway 99 is currently open as crews continue to clear the sand from the roadway.

Click here for map of the latest traffic conditions on Highway 99.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwatersemi crashfatal crashcalifornia highway patrolhighway 99driver killedtruck crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Teen driver killed, passenger critically injured in Merced Co. crash
Man killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says
Truck driver killed in crash on Hwy 99 near Herndon in NW Fresno
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News