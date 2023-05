An investigation continues in Tulare after two bodies were found behind a gas station.

2 bodies found behind gas station in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation continues in Tulare after two bodies were found behind a gas station.

The discovery was made Sunday morning behind the Valero on Cross Avenue and J Street.

Crime scene tape was placed around a large portion of a parking lot area.

Tulare police are investigating the deaths.

Officials have yet to say if foul play is suspected.