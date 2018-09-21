Tulare child sex offender receives life sentence

A south valley man found guilty of molesting children and possessing child pornography has been sentenced to life in prison for those crimes.36-year-old Jose Garcia from Tulare will now be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life while spending the next 35 years to life in prison.Those crimes were against six male victims and occurred between 1995-2011.His victims were between the ages of five and ten years old, at the times of the sexual assaults.