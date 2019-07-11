collision

Man drives through stop sign, crashes into Tulare County deputy's patrol car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County sheriff's deputy was injured after a man drove through a stop sign near Porterville Wednesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officials say 33-year-old Jose Rivera was traveling southbound on Road 208 when he failed to stop at the intersection on Avenue 96 and collided into the deputy's patrol vehicle.

CHP says the deputy was injured and transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation is underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countychpcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLISION
Teen girl hit and killed in northeast Fresno
Driver's stunt ends in crazy crash
Man crashes car into power pole, flees scene armed with handgun
Woman injured after motor scooter collides with truck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News