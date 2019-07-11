Man drives through stop sign, crashes into Tulare County deputy's patrol car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County sheriff's deputy was injured after a man drove through a stop sign near Porterville Wednesday afternoon.California Highway Patrol officials say 33-year-old Jose Rivera was traveling southbound on Road 208 when he failed to stop at the intersection on Avenue 96 and collided into the deputy's patrol vehicle.CHP says the deputy was injured and transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment.An investigation is underway.