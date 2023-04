The CHP says a 32-year-old man from Cutler was heading northbound when he traveled outside of his lane and crashed head-on with a Chevy Tahoe.

32-year-old man killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after crashing into another driver in Tulare County.

It happened just after 8 Sunday night along Highway 245 near Avenue 368, north of Woodlake.

The CHP says a 32-year-old man from Cutler was heading northbound when he traveled outside of his lane and crashed head-on with a Chevy Tahoe.

The man died at the scene.

The driver in the Tahoe was not hurt.

It's unknown if alcohol was a factor in this crash.