wildfire

SQF Complex Fire scorches 46,328 acres, 1% contained

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa and Pyles Camp.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters and bulldozer operators are working to build a containment line around the SQF Complex Fire burning in Tulare County.

The combination of the Castle and Shotgun fires has charred 46,328 acres since the flames were sparked by lightning last week, and is 1% contained.

A majority of the fire is burning in the Sequoia National Forest but flames have also spread into the Inyo National Forest.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is monitoring the "stubborn" wildfire as it continues to grow.

Fire crews also say light winds in the area will likely keep smoke trapped in the Central Valley.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Cedar Slope, Ponderosa, and Pyles Camp. A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium, Gate 2.

As of now, the areas of Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat, and Mountain Air are under an evacuation warning.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium, Gate 2.

The following road closures are in effect: Johnsondale Bridge and Sherman Pass, Hwy 190, and the County Transfer Station, as well as M107 and Mountain Road 50.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across California here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countysequoia national parksequoia national forestbrush firefirewildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
SQF Complex Fire grows to 42,574 acres, 1% contained
SQF Complex Fire brings smoke to Valley, 1% contained
SQF Complex Fire grows to 35,562 acres, 0% contained
Porterville firefighters return home after battling NorCal wildfires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brace yourself for power outages this Labor Day weekend
Hanford family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
Complaint alleges Clovis Unified has created racially hostile climate
2 men critically injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
Scary video shows suspect shoot at Mariposa Co. deputy
2 rooms damaged after fire sparks at Motel 6 in central Fresno
Deputies searching for Tulare Co. man accused of molesting children
Show More
Fresno baseball legend Tom Seaver passes away
Central California coronavirus cases
Hobb's Grove still plans to scare Valley residents this year
1 person contracts West Nile Virus in Kings County, officials say
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
More TOP STORIES News