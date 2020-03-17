Coronavirus

Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare County, patient in critical condition

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Department of Public Health has confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in Tulare County.

This newest patient is in critical condition at Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

It is not yet known how the person contracted the virus, but the person is in isolation.

All employees and physicians who were in contact with the patients were wearing personal protective equipment and are being monitored for symptoms.

In response to this additional case, Kaweah Delta is changing its visitor policy, restricting all visitors starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

Exceptions will be made for active trauma, labor, minors, and end-of-life patients, along with patients in need of critical procedures.

There are six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central California, with three in Tulare County, two in Fresno County and one in Madera County.
