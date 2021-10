TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a fatal car crash on Saturday morning in Tulare County.Authorities say a Toyota Corolla was heading north on Road 112 near Avenue 176 when - for unknown reasons - the driver veered off the right side of the road and hit a power pole.Both the driver and a passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were pronounced dead at the scene.Officials say they are both men but their names and ages have not been released at this time.