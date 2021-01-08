FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed, and another was hospitalized after a crash in Tulare County on Thursday night.
It happened just after 9:30 pm on Highway 99 near the Avenue 152 turnoff in Tipton.
California Highway Patrol officers said a 19-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 99 when she veered to the right, causing her truck to spin out.
She crashed into a tree and hit a brick wall along the shoulder.
The woman died at the scene, officials said. Her 20-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
The two are said to be from Woodville.
The CHP said alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.
1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News