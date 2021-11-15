fatal crash

Authorities identify man killed in Tulare County rollover crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a collision in Tulare County on Friday evening.

Officials say 48-year-old Gregory Elizondo of Porterville died in a crash on Road 152 and Avenue 208.

California Highway Patrol officers say a 23-year-old woman and Elizondo were heading in different directions on Road 152.

The woman attempted to make a left turn onto Avenue 208 when she collided with the Elizondo's vehicle.

His vehicle rolled over and he was thrown out on impact. He died of his injuries at the site of the crash.

The woman was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center with moderate injuries.

CHP officers say it doesn't appear that alcohol and drugs played a factor in the crash.
