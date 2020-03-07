Woman killed by suspected drunk driver in head-on crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged drunk driver swerved into oncoming traffic and killed a 62-year-old woman in Tulare County.CHP officers say a man driving a Honda on Avenue 184 slammed head-on with a Chevy around 6 o clock yesterday evening.The collision killed a woman who was a passenger in the Chevy.Officers determined the man driving that Honda was under the influence of alcohol when he caused the crash, and they booked him into the Tulare County Jail.