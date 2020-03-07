drunk driving death

Woman killed by suspected drunk driver in head-on crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged drunk driver swerved into oncoming traffic and killed a 62-year-old woman in Tulare County.

CHP officers say a man driving a Honda on Avenue 184 slammed head-on with a Chevy around 6 o clock yesterday evening.

The collision killed a woman who was a passenger in the Chevy.

Officers determined the man driving that Honda was under the influence of alcohol when he caused the crash, and they booked him into the Tulare County Jail.
