TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash with a box truck in Tulare County early Thursday morning.It happened around 3:30 am on Road 112 near Avenue 164, south of Tulare.The California Highway Patrol says the man was speeding while southbound on Road 112. He crashed his Toyota sedan into the back of the box truck.The 26-year-old was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died. His name has not been released.The driver of the box truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.CHP officers are still investigating the cause of the crash but say alcohol was not a factor.