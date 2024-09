1 killed in car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a car crash in Tulare County early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened before 6:30 am on Avenue 280 and Road 148, near Farmersville.

Officers say a driver was going east on Avenue 280 when they got hit while trying to make a U-turn.

One person in that car died. It is not known if anyone in the other car was hurt.

The person killed has not been identified.