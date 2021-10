TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, several agencies teamed up to rescue a pair of pooches stuck in some big danger.Rescue crews spotted a pair of dogs stranded in a ponding basin just outside of the Pixley community.When deputies couldn't reach the dogs from the shore, the Tulare County Fire Department's water rescue team came in to save the day.They used a special boat to reach the dogs and pull them on board.The dogs were safely brought back to land and they are now being cared for by the Tulare County Animal Control Center.