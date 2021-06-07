More than $2,600 in equipment stolen from Tulare County farm, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down the person responsible for stealing equipment from a farm last Thursday.Officials say a green Ford F-150 drove onto Munger Farms in Richgrove and stole 50 custom arcs used to shade electrical equipment.Authorities say it's valued at more than $2,600.Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office.