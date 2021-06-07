More than $2,600 in equipment stolen from Tulare County farm, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

More than $2,600 in equipment stolen from Tulare Co. farm

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office needs your help tracking down the person responsible for stealing equipment from a farm last Thursday.

Officials say a green Ford F-150 drove onto Munger Farms in Richgrove and stole 50 custom arcs used to shade electrical equipment.

Authorities say it's valued at more than $2,600.



Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countytheftfarming
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News