33-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Tulare County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 33-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Tulare County on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened just before 9:30 pm.Officials say the driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on Avenue 200 west of Road 140 when he drifted onto the road's shoulder.As the man tried to correct the vehicle, he lost control of the truck, and it veered north and overturned into an almond orchard, the CHP said.Officers say the man was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. His name has not been released.The CHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.