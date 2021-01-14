crash

33-year-old man killed in rollover crash in Tulare County, CHP says

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 33-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Tulare County on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 9:30 pm.

Officials say the driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on Avenue 200 west of Road 140 when he drifted onto the road's shoulder.

As the man tried to correct the vehicle, he lost control of the truck, and it veered north and overturned into an almond orchard, the CHP said.

Officers say the man was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The CHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver crashes into Bitwise 41 building in downtown Fresno
Gas truck slams into propane tank causing blasts
1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
Driver killed in crash with tank truck in Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno family sues city over deadly officer-involved shooting
VP Mike Pence to visit Naval Air Station Lemoore Saturday
Visalia bank robbery suspect shot and killed by police
How CA lawmakers voted in Trump's 2nd impeachment
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
COVID-19 vaccine available for free to Fresno Co. residents 75 and older
Valley fertility experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
Here's what you can do if your stimulus debit card was lost or destroyed
Valley's largest physician group preparing to vaccinate senior citizens
Dollar General will pay workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
SF man with $220M in bitcoin can't remember password
More TOP STORIES News