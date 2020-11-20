fatal crash

1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 20-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Tulare County on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a GMC Sierra and a Subaru BRZ collided for an unknown reason on Highway 137 near Road 24 around 2:15 am.



The 20-year-old driver of the Subaru died at the scene, officials say. His name has not been released.

The driver of the GMC, 33-year-old Jose Gonzales, was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries.

The CHP said the crash is still under investigation, but officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.
