Officers have not said what led up to the crash, but a flatbed truck overturned off the side of the road.

1 killed in crash on Highway 99 in Tulare County, CHP says

One person has died following a crash in Tulare County early Tuesday morning.

One person has died following a crash in Tulare County early Tuesday morning.

One person has died following a crash in Tulare County early Tuesday morning.

One person has died following a crash in Tulare County early Tuesday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a crash in Tulare County early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 99 near Avenue 200 just before 4:30 am, near the International Agri-Center in Tulare.

Officers have not said what led up to the crash, but a flatbed truck overturned off the side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not yet been identified.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.