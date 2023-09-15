Man killed in crash involving semi-truck in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a car crash in Tulare County early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 4 am on Highway 99 south of Drive 92B, between Visalia and Tulare.

Officers say the man driving a Kia was trying to pass a semi-truck when he crashed into multiple barrels filled with water and then hit the truck.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver stopped following the crash.

He was not hurt.

Officers have not identified the man killed.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.