1 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that left a man dead and a woman injured.
It happened just before 6 pm Tuesday near Road 92 and Avenue 260, just north of the city of Tulare.
Authorities say the driver of a pick-up truck drifted into oncoming traffic while on a curve.
The truck hit a car, sending both drivers to the hospital.
The pickup driver died.
The woman driving the car suffered minor injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.