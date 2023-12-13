The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that left a man dead and a woman injured.

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Tulare County, CHP says

It happened just before 6 pm Tuesday near Road 92 and Avenue 260, just north of the city of Tulare.

Authorities say the driver of a pick-up truck drifted into oncoming traffic while on a curve.

The truck hit a car, sending both drivers to the hospital.

The pickup driver died.

The woman driving the car suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.