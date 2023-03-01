Man killed in single-car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

A man has died after a single-car crash in Tulare County early Wednesday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a single-car crash in Tulare County early Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 1 am on West Street near Cartmill Ave.

Officers say the man driving a Honda Civic went off the road and crashed into a power pole.

The car then went over a dry canal before ultimately landing in a walnut orchard.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators added that drugs or alcohol appear to be factors.