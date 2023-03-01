Man killed in single-car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a single-car crash in Tulare County early Wednesday morning.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 1 am on West Street near Cartmill Ave.
Officers say the man driving a Honda Civic went off the road and crashed into a power pole.
The car then went over a dry canal before ultimately landing in a walnut orchard.
The driver was declared dead at the scene.
Officers say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Investigators added that drugs or alcohol appear to be factors.