Man killed in crash near Three Rivers, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead following a crash near Three Rivers.

The CHP says it happened at about 6 Tuesday morning on South Fork Driver near Cinnamon Canyon.

Officers found a Chevy Silverado flipped on its roof in a nearby river.

The driver died at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.