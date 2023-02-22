WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
tulare county sheriff's office

Tulare County deputies return stolen urn with wife's ashes to retired sergeant

KFSN logo
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 6:54PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A retired Tulare County sergeant is showing his appreciation for the department after an urn with his wife's ashes were returned to him.

Lowell Mawhiney's home was burglarized. Multiple items were taken, including the urn.

His wife, Ruth, was an emergency dispatcher.

Detectives were able to find the suspect and return the urn to the retired sergeant, along with other items.

To show appreciation, Lowell and family members delivered a handwritten "thank you" note to Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

"This case is not only a credit to these deputies, but to the entire Tulare County Sheriff's Office," Lowell said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW