Tulare County Sheriff's Office, other agencies make 46 arrests in two-day operation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sherriff's Office TAGNET unit and multiple other agencies have put 46 people behind bars as a result of a two-day operation.

The operation was conducted on Nov. 10 and 11 in response to a recent spike of gang violence in and around Tulare County.

Agencies such as the Visalia, Tulare and Porterville Police Departments were a part of the operation.

Along with the 46 arrests, 57 arrest warrants were served and officials seized five guns and 13 pounds of illegal drugs.

The focus of the operation was to conduct probation and parole compliance checks and arrest known gang members throughout the county.