Tulare County deputies shoot, injure man armed with knife

Tulare County deputies shot a man who appeared to have been stabbing his 81-year-old uncle on Sunday, the sheriff's office says.The incident happened just after 5 am in Ducor.According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived, they found the victim with slice marks on his face and fighting the suspect off with a chair.The sheriff's office says deputies ordered the suspect to drop the knife, but he refused. They then deployed a taser, but it didn't stop him and he charged toward the deputies. That's when deputies opened fire, hitting the suspect.Both the suspect and the victim have been transported to area hospitals.The incident is under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.