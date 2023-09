South Valley businesses impacted by the March winter storms can now apply for financial assistance.

Financial help available for Tulare County businesses impacted by storms

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved a $2 million disaster assistance fund.

Businesses are now eligible to apply for up to $50,000 in grant funding.

The money is aimed at helping with the costs of land and property damage.

To learn more about eligibility or how to apply, visit their website.