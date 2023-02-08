Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Terra Bella, deputies say

A man wanted for attempted murder is now in custody in Tulare County.

On Tuesday, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called in to assist Exeter Police and US Marshals to serve a search warrant on Road 248 in Terra Bella.

During the search, authorities say they found the suspect, 38-year-old Moses Legazpi, hiding on the property.

As SWAT members tried to take him into custody, they say he fired several shots at them.

Negotiations continued for several hours before deputies managed to arrest him safely.

Nobody was injured during the standoff.

Legazpi was wanted for an attempted murder that happened eight months ago in Exeter.