TulareWORKs office closes for 3rd time after employee contracts COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The TulareWORKs District Office in Tulare has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to health officials.The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) said this is the third time the agency on O'Neal Avenue has had to close due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The office previously closed in June and September.Health officials are working to contact trace anyone who may have been exposed to the virus by the employee.The HHSA said COVID-19 is still active throughout the county and urges people to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus.TulareWORKS is part of the Tulare County Human Services Branch and the agency helps families apply for programs like CalFresh and Medi-Cal and also provides job skills training.