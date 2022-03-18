Teens hit and killed by car in Tulare identified

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community of Tulare is mourning the loss of two teenagers who died this week after being hit by a car Sunday night while crossing Blackstone Street and Martin Luther King Junior Avenue.18-year-old Alondra Gastelum died from her injuries the night of the accident.17-year-old Sareyna Bejarano died Wednesday after fighting for her life at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.Posters with pictures, candles, and flowers were placed near the intersection in their memory.Cristal Torres and Lizzy Del Toro stopped by Thursday and say they still can't believe what happened.They describe the two young victims as inseparable."They would not leave each other's side," they said.Sgt. Ed Hinojosa with the Tulare Police Department says 83-year-old Manuel Correia was the man behind the wheel during the tragic incident.He says Correia has been cooperative with the investigation and has not been charged pending further investigation."The toxicology report shows that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol," he said.Torres says one of her friends was a key witness."She had hope they were going to make it across on time but they didn't," Torres said. "She is the one who called 911 and I am praying for her too because nobody should ever experience something so traumatizing."As the investigation continues, the question of who is at fault remains.Hinojosa says it's important anyone walking or driving stay on high alert, especially at night.