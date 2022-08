Tulare man found with 500 fentanyl pills, authorities say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare man is in jail after authorities found he had 500 fentanyl pills.

Investigators with the Tulare County Drug Trafficking Task Force say they arrested Sergio Astorga for transporting and selling methamphetamine and fentanyl.

They estimate the drugs had a street value of about $14,000.

The 42-year-old was also charged with child endangerment.

