Tulare Police looking for woman suspected in murder of boyfriend

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police are trying to track down a 23-year-old woman who they believe killed her boyfriend and then left town.Investigators believe 55-year-old John Albers was murdered on either Halloween night or the following morning.Family members found his body inside his home on November 1 after calls to his phone went unanswered.Investigators say Alicia Espinosa is in the adult entertainment industry and travels from Tulare and Visalia to Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada.Detectives believe she is on the run and could be in Southern California.Neighbors were shocked when Tulare Police showed up to Albers' home last weekend to investigate his sudden death. They say Albers usually kept to himself, but was friendly and talkative. He was single and there were never a lot of people coming and going from his home.Investigators say the victim's family found him stabbed to death Sunday afternoon. They want to question the last person they believe saw him alive."At this point, there's two people that we'd really like to talk to. One of them is unavailable and the other is in the wind, so that's why we'd really like to catch up with her and find out what happened," said Tulare Police Sgt. Ed Hinojosa.Neighbors say surveillance cameras in the area captured Espinosa leaving his home. Police will not confirm any evidence they've collected near the crime scene.Right now, investigators are relying primarily on information provided by the suspect and victim's family members. They didn't live together but she visited often. John worked for his family's dairy equipment business.Officers say Espinosa changes her appearance often, including her hair color and length. She is also known to wear wigs. Investigators believe she could be driving a 2017 white Nissan Sentra. At this point, detectives will not say if Espinosa is the sole suspect, but they say it's clear she doesn't want to answer any questions.Albers' family was too upset to talk to Action News on camera. But they described him as a generous and giving man who always cheered them up and looked on the bright side of things.It's all the more reason they hope police can find Espinosa.