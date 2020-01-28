Robbery suspect fleeing Tulare police shot in the leg by officer

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men remain in custody after Tulare Police say they robbed two people at gunpoint before officers tracked the pair down and opened fired Sunday Night in a residential neighborhood, hitting Ivan Lopez in the leg."You just never know, so we always take extreme caution and use tactics and training to our advantage," says Tulare Police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa.The 21-year-old Lopez did not return fire. He was treated for his injuries but has since been released from the hospital and booked into the county jail.Emmanuel Martinez, 19, was also arrested Sunday night.According to detectives, Lopez was armed with a rifle and refused to listen to officer commands."He took off running at first, and the officers saw that he was still in possession of the rifle at which time shots were fired," Hinojosa said.The crime started just after 8 p.m. Sunday on Q Street near MLK Avenue when police received a call that three masked men had robbed two people."I don't want to describe it as rough, but there is some gang activity in that area," Hinojosa said.Officers quickly caught up to the suspects who had fled on foot to nearby Center and Ventura. Two of them were detained, but the third suspect took off running and remains at large."The officer is doing fine, but just a little shaken up," Hinojosa said. "There's two officers, but they're both fine. Per policy, they're on administrative leave while the Sheriff's Office conducts the investigation."