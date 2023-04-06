Community mourning loss of Tulare police officer

Officials say Tulare Police Officer Misael Mase Aguayo leaves behind a loving family, including four children.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family, friends, and fellow first responders are mourning the loss of a Tulare police officer.

The department announced Officer Misael Mase Aguayo died from an apparent suicide while on duty Tuesday.

He had been with the agency since he was a teenager, beginning his career as an Explorer.

During his time in law enforcement, Aguayo also served as a SWAT team member, school resource officer, and K-9 officer.

Most recently, he had become a homeless assistance liaison officer with the department.

Aguayo leaves behind a loving family, including four children.

Research has shown an elevated risk of suicide among those who work in law enforcement.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, help is always available.

You can call or text 9-8-8, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.