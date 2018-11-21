Two dead following big rig crash in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Fresno County.

The accident happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 43 near Clarkson.

According to CHP, the powerful impact between the big rig and the sedan ejected the car's engine. Both the female driver and the passenger died.

The CHP says the big rig driver suffered minor injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is released.
