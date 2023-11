UC Merced received a $5 million donation to advance the university's medical education program.

UC Merced gets $5 million donation for medical education program

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced received a $5 million donation to advance the university's medical education program.

The funds were from longtime donors Ed and Jeanne Kashian.

The money will go toward a new state-of-the-art medical education building.

It will also house the newly launched BS to MD pathway, which is a partnership between UC Merced, UCSF Fresno and UCSF.