Hundreds to take part at UC Merced Human Rights film festival

A cultural film festival is taking place at UC Merced with the mission of uniting the community.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple films, like this one, "Sanson and me" have been showcased at the Human Rights Film Festival in Merced.

The event kicked off on March 1 and goes until March 8.

It's happening at UC Merced and the Mainzer, in downtown Merced.

"Getting out to the community is very heartening, empowering, you do feel like you are connected and that is something we really want to encourage," Zulema Valdez said.

Zulema Valdez with UC Merced says the university is supporting the event and feels it's important for there to be conversations about tough topics.

"Including things with poetry, panels and films all around the issues of inequality, war, jail, borders and have a conversation that does not just focus on one," Valdez said.

Yehuda Sharim, is one of the film festival's coordinators. He says he's seen hundreds of people participate this year.

"Students, family, community members, campesinos, people working in the prison system, it was a strange and beautiful mix, creating a vibrant dialoged," Sharim said.

Sharim's hope is to grow the festival so more people can be part of a conversation that he believes should be more common.

"Our role is to create space and share knowledge and that is why our aim to go grown the festival into south Merced, downtown and different location to create spaces," Sharim said.

The festival continues until Friday.

