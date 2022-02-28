community

'They hear missile strikes': Terrified for their loved ones, Ukrainians across Valley pray for peace

In uncertain times, it's hard for many not to feel helpless.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Terrified for loved ones, Ukrainians across Valley pray for peace

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ukrainians and Russians joined together on Sunday at the House of Gospel church in Fresno, praying for peace among their two countries.

Many of the people have friends and family still in Ukraine, hunkering down.

"Last we heard, they were going to spend as much time as they could in the basement just in case they get hit," says Beniamin Bodur.

Bodur says the last time he heard from his family was a few days ago - every hour that passes is concerning.

"They hear the missile strikes, they hear it all even though they're on the outskirts of Kyiv, even there they're expanding it," he says.

In uncertain times, it's hard for many not to feel helpless.

This weekend has been filled with community gatherings. People of all backgrounds and faiths coming together.

"It's hard right now to do something physically, and be present with loved ones. So our biggest thing right now is prayer, it's kind of all we can do right now," says Alex Ivanov.

Ivanov is the pastor of The House of Gospel church.

He is from Ukraine and still has friends and extended family in the country.

He says the people of Ukraine can feel the love and support from around the world, and that's why he feels people need to continue to pray.

"All we want is for it to stop. If we stop there will be peace," Bodur says/

The House of Gospel here just created its own Ukrainian Relief Fund. You can donate to that on its website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoreligionwarukrainecommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Fresno Ukrainians hold prayer vigil in Woodward Park
100 patients receive free dental care at Fresno clinic
Exhibit showcasing art from Van Gogh coming to Fresno
More than 1,700 pooches competing in Fresno dog show this weekend
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Fresno Co. girl hit by stray bullet while inside her home
Russian seizure of Chernobyl nuclear plant sparks health concerns
Honoring a Fresno firefighter who served as Tulare's first Black mayor
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Americans in Russia urged to consider leaving 'immediately'
Japan says 'at least one' North Korea missile fired
Fresno Ukrainians hold prayer vigil in Woodward Park
Show More
Oil tops $100: When will you see $4 a gallon gas in your state?
2-year-old boy abducted in Northern California found safe, CHP says
Man fires gun inside Merced bar during college dance party
Teenager gunned down near his Sanger home
Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News