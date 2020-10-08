unemployment California

More unemployment checks on the way after California clears about 246,000 backlogged claims

California's embattled unemployment benefits agency has cleared about 246,000 of its more than 1.6 million backlog in claims, which means more unemployment checks are on the way.

The agency said Wednesday it has started accepting new unemployment benefit applications after a two-week "reset" where it stopped accepting new applications and updated its technology.

EMBED More News Videos

More than 3 million Californians are expected to receive lost wages assistance payments by the end of this week.



But Employment Development Department Executive Director Sharon Hilliard said the backlog won't be cleared until January and that some people have been waiting on benefits for up to five months.

"To be honest it's very hard for us to tell our constituents that we have 100 percent certainty that this will be resolved in the next couple of months given the track record," said Assemblyman David Chiu, a Democrat from San Francisco.

Hilliard said it will take that long to clear the backlog because "the work is very complex and complicated."

"We're very happy with the outcome and in fact we're even a little bit ahead," she said.

California has processed more than 13.5 million claims since March, paying close to $94 billion dollars to employment benefits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniagavin newsomemploymentcoronavirus californiamoneylost moneyunemployment californiacoronavirus7 on your sidescamfraudunemployment
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
3M Californians to receive unemployment after weeks-long EDD reset ends
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
CA woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed while riding bike in San Joaquin
Fresno Police to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Christmas Tree Lane to open on December 1, no walk nights this year
Clovis Unified wants more input from parents on in-person learning model
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
What vote by mail ballot rejection data tells us about voter fraud, dead people voting
Biden calls for new date for town hall debate after Trump pulls out
Show More
Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan
Why are many Valley counties stuck in the 'purple tier'?
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
SQF Complex Fire: 162,952 acres burned, 65% contained
Creek Fire: 330,899 acres burned, 49% contained
More TOP STORIES News