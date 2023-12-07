WATCH LIVE

Flights from Fresno to Chicago on United Airlines during holiday season

The service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport will take place between December 21 and January 8.

Thursday, December 7, 2023 2:21PM
United Airlines will offer non-stop service from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Chicago this holiday season.

Typically operated as a seasonal summer route from June to September, the Chicago winter service is timely with busy holiday travel.

The service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport will take place between December 21 and January 8.

To ensure travel itineraries during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, travelers are encouraged to book United flight reservations as soon as possible.

