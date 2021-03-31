COVID-19 vaccine

Californians 50+ can now make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on MyTurn: Here's how

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Is CA ready for COVID-19 vaccine expansion? Expert weighs in

SAN FRANCISCO -- Californians ages 50 and older can now make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on the state's MyTurn site.

The option to book an appointment went live Wednesday, a day before the age group becomes officially eligible.

Previously, people ages 50 to 64 were only eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (in most California counties) if they had underlying health conditions or worked in a high-risk sector like food or emergency services.

To make an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov, fill out your information and enter your address. The website will show you if there available appointments near you.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

You can enter different cities or ZIP codes into the MyTurn site to see if you there are availabilities elsewhere. However, a word of caution from the state before you book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment far from home:

"Your appointment could be cancelled depending on the requirements set in the county you are seeking a vaccine. Each county sets their own geographic requirements and most limit vaccination to those who live or work within the county. So before booking a vaccine appointment outside your county of residence, check the other county's official government website to make sure you are eligible to be vaccinated in that county, otherwise your appointment could be cancelled."

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinesbay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecaliforniareopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports
Delta ends middle seats block starting May 1
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Helping rural communities get COVID-19 vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurants welcome shift to red tier
First Lady to meet with farmworkers in Delano
Man shot in the leg in Clovis, police investigating
What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports
Store clerk recounts incident that led to George Floyd arrest | LIVE
Large fire destroys Fresno auto repair shop
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Show More
California to add nearly 1,400 firefighters amid dry weather
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
Maya Cinemas in Fresno to reopen Friday
A closer look at Biden's infrastructure and tax proposals
2 inappropriate SpongeBob episodes pulled by streaming services
More TOP STORIES News