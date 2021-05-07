COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-positive CA man regrets vaccine hesitancy

By Michael Chen
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-positive California man regrets vaccine hesitancy

CARLSBAD, Calf. -- A California man who just tested positive for COVID-19 is opening up about his vaccine regrets.

Now, his painful COVID battle has changed his mind about getting the vaccine.

RELATED: How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Robin Banks felt the first symptom last Friday night, KGTV reported.

"I had, like, a slight headache. I didn't really think much of it," he said.

However, over the next few days, the headache got worse.

"I felt like I had a metal clamp on my head. I couldn't think straight. I couldn't even see, hear or eat. I couldn't, like, really move my body," Banks described.

Banks said he got a fever and started having trouble breathing.

"Realizing I couldn't really take deep breaths. It felt like I had a weight on my chest," he said.

Banks was bedridden for nearly four days with those symptoms.

RELATED: Miss your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Supply, expanded eligibility, vaccine hesitancy may be to blame

"It was one of the worst feelings I've had -- ever," he said.

Before he started feeling a little better Wednesday, when he went to a hospital and tested positive for coronavirus. The positive test came three weeks after Banks qualified to receive the COVID vaccine.

"I don't really know much about it. I thought maybe wait a little bit and see how it goes," he said, referring to his vaccine hesitancy. "To me, it seemed really rushed and it seemed like, you know, there could be a lot of effects that happen later on in future that we won't know about."

The 27-year-old, who runs and works out every day, also wasn't too worried about contracting the virus, although he said he has taken all the precautions in his work as a handyman.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine: Family explains overcoming shot hesitancy, encourages others to get vaccinated

"Me believing that being young and strong, and in great shape, I thought this wouldn't affect me this way - it's not true," he said.

While his vaccine concerns haven't gone away, he now plans to get a vaccine as soon as he's able to.

"I do regret not getting the vaccine already because I would not want to go through this. I would not want to go through what I'm going through right now," he said. "And any step we take towards ending this virus is a good step."


Having trouble viewing this map? Click here to view in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniavaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News