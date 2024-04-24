Vallarta Supermarkets partnering with DoorDash for grocery delivery

In celebration of the partnership, you can get 20 percent off all eligible orders of $35 or more from now through May 7.

Vallarta Supermarkets is partnering up with DoorDash to make getting your favorite groceries a little easier.

Vallarta Supermarkets is partnering up with DoorDash to make getting your favorite groceries a little easier.

Vallarta Supermarkets is partnering up with DoorDash to make getting your favorite groceries a little easier.

Vallarta Supermarkets is partnering up with DoorDash to make getting your favorite groceries a little easier.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vallarta Supermarkets is partnering up with DoorDash to make getting your favorite groceries a little easier.

The new partnership now lets you use the app to order your groceries and have them delivered straight to your door.

This includes getting fresh cuts of meat from the carniceria to cultural staples like tamales and pozole.

In celebration of the partnership, you can get 20 percent off all eligible orders of $35 or more from now through May 7.

You just need to use the promocode "Vallarta20."